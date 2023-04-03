Tripura Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Animal Resource Development Sudhangsu Das today demanded that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha take action against a section of government officials who are working according to their whims.

Minister Das today paid a surprise visit to PWD, Water Resource, and DWS departments in Kumarghat under Unakoti district and found many officials are absent and working according to their whims.

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“I have received many complaints that some PWD officials in Kumarghat are working according to their whims. Many engineers came here from Agartala after the government transferred them. But it was seen that they left for home on Friday afternoon and joined the office on Tuesday. They do their duty a maximum of three days. I received this information based on my sources. Today when surprisingly I came here, I found it right as around 80% of officials were absent”, Minister Das said.

He also said that during his visit some officials have tried to hide the truth and tried to misguide him.

“I was very sad to see such things at a time when our government and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha are working to reach the state in a new height of development but some government officials are working intentionally to disrupt the work of the government. They are not attending the office, not doing their job properly. I came here physically and will inform the Chief Minister, Secretary of the department in writing demanding strong action against them. In many places people are facing drinking water, despite having sanction orders officials are not working to construct roads, and power issues for staff. I am totally unhappy with the behaviors”, the minister told reporters.