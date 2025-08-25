Tripura minister lays foundation for Rs 126 crore transmission project to ensure 24x7 power

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on August 25 laid the foundation stone for the reconductoring of HTLS conductors of nine 132 kV transmission lines at Bodhjung Nagar near Agartala, marking a significant step toward modernising the state’s power sector.

The project, costing ₹126.33 crore, is being implemented by Tripura Power Transmission Limited (TPTL) with financial support from the DoNER Ministry’s Special Infrastructure Development Project.

Speaking at the function, the minister said an uninterrupted power supply is essential for the state’s development and that the initiative will make the power transmission system more efficient and reliable. He noted that Tripura’s power demand is expected to rise to 700 MW by 2031-32, and modernisation of infrastructure is crucial to meet this target.



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Highlighting the state’s progress since 2018, Nath said the number of 132 kV substations has increased from 12 to 20, with two more under construction, while 33 kV substations have risen from 44 to 75. “We are working to provide 24 hours of power. At present, we are able to supply 23 hours on average, but factors like power theft, overloading, and storms create interruptions,” he explained.

The minister also underscored the growing shift toward renewable and sustainable energy. He said that electric trains will soon be introduced at Agartala Railway Station on August 27, marking a move away from diesel-run locomotives. He added that the state is promoting PM Surya Ghar while also working to replace nine transmission lines within a year to reduce losses and ensure energy efficiency.

Calling for public participation, Nath urged citizens to be self-reliant and adopt smart facilities such as smart meters. “The government is committed to providing modern infrastructure, but people, too, must embrace self-reliance. The whole world is now following Swami Vivekananda’s vision, and we must move forward with modern facilities,” he said.