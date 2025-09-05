Tripura minister, Scindia discuss sports development prospects

Tripura Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy on Friday held an important meeting with Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi to push for major projects aimed at strengthening the state’s youth and sports infrastructure.

During the meeting, Roy submitted a special demand certificate seeking central assistance for several key initiatives. These include infrastructure development under various master plans at Panisagar Regional Physical Education College, construction of a 25,000-seat gallery at the DD State Sports Complex in Badarghat, a 400-seat youth hostel within the same complex, and a G+5 youth hostel with a 500-seat auditorium at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Housing Complex in Agartala.



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“I discussed in detail the importance of these projects with the Union Minister and highlighted their necessity. I firmly believe that his positive outlook and assurance of cooperation will pave the way for further enriching our youth and sports sector,” Roy said.

The minister expressed confidence that these projects, once materialised, will significantly boost opportunities for young athletes and contribute to the overall development of sports in Tripura.