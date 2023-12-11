Tripura's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, criticized the former Left Front government for depriving the state's farmers during their 25-year rule.

"The previous Left Front government cheated and deprived the farmers for the last 25 years. However, the BJP-led government is actively working to develop modern agricultural infrastructure in every agricultural subdivision," said the minister during a function organized at Bairagibazar Nat Mandir area under Sonamura subdivision under Sepahijala district.

The program for the purchase of paddy produced in the current Kharif season at a minimum support price of Rs 2183 per quintal started today. This initiative is a joint effort of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, covering 49 locations in the state.

The minister highlighted the increased enthusiasm among farmers due to the rise in the price of paddy, resulting in higher yields.

"Since the launch of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) paddy procurement program, thousands of farmers in Tripura have benefited. While this has increased the financial burden on the Tripura government, it has significantly improved the financial situation of the farmers. Unlike the past, when there was no provision for purchasing paddy through MSP in Tripura, the current government is committed to developing modern agricultural infrastructure in every agricultural subdivision to help farmers increase their income," stated the Minister.

He emphasized ongoing efforts to ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their produce.

"This year, the state government aims to purchase over 50,000 metric tons of paddy from farmers. The minister expressed optimism, stating that we can achieve the target of procuring 50 thousand metric tons of paddy this year," he added.

Also read : Assam: Government official caught red handed accepting bribe in Bongaigaon