Tripura minister unveils statue of MS Swaminathan, stresses farm self-reliance

Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday inaugurated a statue of eminent agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, regarded as the father of India’s Green Revolution, at the Agricultural Research Centre in West Tripura district.

Speaking to reporters after the unveiling, Nath said the Narendra Modi-led government has been following the vision laid down by Swaminathan to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture. “The result is that India has now emerged as the second-highest paddy-producing country in the world and stands first in paddy exports. China may lead in production, but India has surpassed it in terms of exports,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the state’s progress in agricultural production, the minister informed that 31 out of Tripura’s 58 blocks have already achieved self-sufficiency in paddy cultivation. He said the government’s focus is on promoting integrated agriculture to ensure holistic growth for farmers. “Only cultivating paddy will not bring all-round development. Farmers are now producing vegetables, pulses, animal resources, agro-forestry products and fisheries along with paddy,” Nath said.



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Underscoring the importance of agriculture to the state’s economy, Nath remarked, “If agriculture fails, not only the farmers but also the state’s economy will suffer. That is why the government is leaving no stone unturned to provide modern techniques and high-yielding seed varieties to boost productivity.”

He further urged farmers to maintain close contact with the offices of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department for proper guidance and assistance in enhancing production.

The inauguration of the statue, officials said, was aimed at paying tribute to Swaminathan’s enduring contributions to Indian agriculture while inspiring farmers and researchers in Tripura to carry forward his legacy of innovation and self-reliance.