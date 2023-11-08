The Transport and Tourism Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to expedite the process of notifying MBB Airport an Immigration Check Post and declaring it an International Airport.

In the letter, Sushanta said, “….a sense of urgency that I bring to your kind attention the matter of declaring Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala, Tripura as an Immigration Check Post and an International Airport by commencing much awaited flight operation between Agartala - Chittagoang”.

He said earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Immigration Division), requisitioned for deployment of 25 police personnel in different ranks for smooth functioning of the immigration counter at MBB Airport, Agartala.

“Accordingly, Home Department, Government of Tripura already deputed 10 police personnel in different ranks on deputation basis to the Bureau of Immigration at MBB Airport, Agartala for operationalization of immigration check post and committed for deputation of another 5(five) police personnel as and when required later. I hopefully urge you to direct the concerned authorities in your Ministry to prioritize and expedite the process of notifying MBB Airport an Immigration Check Post and also declaring it an International Airport to start the Agartala Chittagoang flight operation immediately”, the letter added.

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