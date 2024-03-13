A minor girl has been raped allegedly by her neighbour who was accompanying her while she was returning home from a relative's place in North Tripura district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Monday night in the Bagbassa area of the district when the minor girl was returning home with her neighbour from a relative's place, the police said.

The police have registered a case against a 27-year-old man, the girl's neighbour, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district, Bhanupada Chakraborty, said, adding that the accused man is absconding.



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