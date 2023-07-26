The Mizos of Jampui Hills of Tripura located in the North District of the state observed a candlelight vigil programme paying solidarity to the Kuki-Zo tribes of Manipur, remembering the deceased and praying for peace to reign in ethnic-torn Manipur.

The programme was organised by Jampui Hill Joint NGO Committee and attended by hundreds.

Various tribes of the Mizo community of Tripura also joined in their respective towns and villages, the rest of the Mizo diaspora on a solidarity march during the day and displaying black flags in each house.

The Mizos of Jampui Hill assisted victims of the ethnic conflict with a total sum of Rs 3 lakh.

The Jampui Hill Joint NGO in a statement condemned and expressed their anguish over the inhuman and gruesome brutality of two Kuki-Zo helpless women who were sexually assaulted and paraded naked in public.



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“This barbaric incident has not only sent shock waves across the country but the world around. Every sensible human being must rise against such human brutality. We have the intellectual capacity to be convinced that such an act recently surfacing in the public domain much later after over two months of its occurrence is only the “tip of the iceberg”, with many unreported cases such as lootings, gang-rapes, murders, tortures, and custodial deaths went under the carpet with the banning of the internet, which itself is suppression of peoples’ fundamental rights”, the statement reads.

They also demanded the dismissal of CM Biren Singh's led Manipur government for its negligence, complacency, acts of omission and commission in exacerbating the violence and failure to protect its citizens. Those most responsible for atrocities, including those in positions of command, must be held accountable and prosecuted.

“We also call upon both the Central and the State Governments to seriously look into the social, economic and political issues faced by the Kuki-Zo minority that prompt them to cry out for a “separate administration” of their own under Article 3 of the Indian Constitution, and consider and accord the merits it rightfully deserved”, it reads.