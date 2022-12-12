In a bid to reach among the non-indigenous voters, TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman launched a new wing named Tipra Citizens' Federation in the state's Agartala, here on December 11.

''I have started a frontal organization called TIPRA citizens' federation where citizens across all communities such as Hindu, Muslim, Manipuri, Bengali, and Adivasi can be a part of this federation. It is not a non-tribal outfit and everyone can join,'' Pradyot told India Today NE.

The said federation will be headed by former Congress MLA Tapas De,'' Pradyot said while addressing media persons.

However, there are speculations that the move is to woo the Bengali community as well as the Schedule castes and OBC people.

A week back TIPRA Motha had ruled out any possibility of coalition with any Congress, CPM, and BJP and this reason has become a stumbling block for BJP and Congress apprehending an adverse effect on their non-tribal vote bank.

As the 2023 Assembly polls are a couple of months away, Pradyot claimed that the party will do well in the polls as it will clinch majority seats in the 60-member assembly.

''The Tripura people have seen the rule of the BJP, CPM, and Congress, now Motha wants to show its commitment towards the land and the people beyond any community, caste, and religion,'' Pradyot added.

Pradyot further added the party will nominate a number of non-tribal candidates including those from backward communities, Muslims and tea garden workers in the upcoming Assembly poll.

''The party will give a chance to people from every backward community who want a constitutional solution and contest between 50-55 seats in the elections,'' he added.

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