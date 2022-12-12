More than 20 persons who were protesting for teaching jobs as graduate teachers, sustained injuries when police charged lathi on them during their peaceful protest in front of the residence of Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on December 12.

Speaking on the issue, one of the protestors said that they gathered here to meet the Education Minister as earlier he had promised that their demands will be fulfilled but so far nothing has been done.

"It is really unfortunate that without any meeting the minister left his house in front of us. Later, police, TSR and CRPF troops were pressed into action. They opened lathi charge on all the protestors even though our protests were peaceful”, he said.

According to Bhowmik, over 50 job aspirants received injuries and three persons have been hospitalized.

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He also alleged that a pregnant woman was also beaten up by male police officials.

Meanwhile, the political leaders from CPIM, Congress, Trinamool and Tipra Motha rushed to the IGM hospital at Agartala where the protestors were admitted.

Speaking on the issue, CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, “Every day we see, a youth of our state who have qualified in different selection tests for the jobs are running pillar to post for jobs. The ministers tend to avoid meeting the job aspirants when they turn up in front of their residence while in press conferences there is a shortage of eligible candidates for different government departments”.

He also termed the government as inhumane and claimed that for the last five years the state government is playing and harassing the youth of the state in various ways.

Trinamool Congress in-charge Rajib Banerjee also condemned the role of the police.

Former MLA and Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha condemning the incident said that this incident has proved the attitude of the ruling BJP government towards educated job seekers.