Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwant Khuba, directed officials to ensure the timely completion of various projects under the Central Government's purview.

This directive was issued during a review meeting held at the conference hall of Gomati Zilla Parishad in Gomati district.

The meeting encompassed discussions on several key projects, including fisheries, agriculture, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Rural, Rural Livelihood Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Mudra Yojana, both at the central and state levels.

District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma presented a comprehensive overview of the district's development through a PowerPoint presentation during the meeting.



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MoS Khuba stressed the importance of adhering to the stipulated timelines for the implementation of Central Government projects. He also highlighted the need to ensure that the benefits of these projects reach the masses.

The review meeting was attended by Additional District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Lodh, along with officials from various departments.

Additionally, the Union Minister of State visited several programs implemented under the central project on the same day. This included stops at the Health and Wellness Center in Jamjuri Gram Panchayat, visiting beneficiaries' houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), and the generic medicine counter at Gomati District Hospital.