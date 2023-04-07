The central government has taken necessary steps to open the border haats in the state which was shut down since Covid-19 has hit the country.

Former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb have raised the demand of reopening border haats in the Rajya Sabha.

MP Deb has said that the functioning of the border haats at Kamlasagar under Sepahijala District and Srinagar under South District was shut down due to Covid 19 and demanded to reopen it as soon as possible as both the haats are the source of livelihood for many people.

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In this regard, Anupriya Patel, MoS for Commerce and Industry on April 03, 2023 has written a letter to former CM Deb and said, “Please refer to the matter raised by you by way of Special Mention in Rajya Sabha on 15th December 2022 regarding "Demand for Reopening Border Haat at Tripura Bangladesh border". Functioning of the border haats at Kamlasagar, District Sepahijala and Srinagar, District Gomati were suspended due to Covid 19. We are continuously raising the matter of re-opening of border haats at Kamlasagar and Srinagar (both in Tripura) in bilateral meetings with Bangladesh. We are hopeful of an early resolution of this matter”.

Later, Deb said, “Many thanks to the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Smt. Anupriya Patel and the Central Government for considering the matter raised in the Rajya Sabha on a priority basis and taking necessary steps to reopen the border haats at Kamalasagar in Sipahijla District and Srinagar in South Tripura District which were closed due to the covid situation. These border haats are the focal point of tourist attraction and source of livelihood for many people”.

Apart from the existing two border haats, Tripura is also planning to open two more such trade points in the Dharmanagar sub-division of Tripura’s North district and Kamalpur in the Dhalai district.

Officials have informed that the foundation stone for the Kamalpur border haat is already laid.

Currently, India and Bangladesh have established seven border haats while nine new such frontier markets are in the pipeline.