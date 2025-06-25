Tripura MP Biplab Deb slams CPI(M), labels Communists ‘permanent emergency’

Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the CPI(M), branding the party as the “Permanent Emergency” for allegedly suppressing democratic rights during its 35-year rule in Tripura.

Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ programme in Agartala—held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi—Deb accused the Communists of running a regime that denied people individual freedom and civil liberties.

“Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency for her personal reasons and blackened the history of India. But the Communists ran a permanent Emergency in Tripura for 35 years. Nothing could be done without party approval—there was no justice, no freedom,” Deb said.



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He went further to claim that the CPI(M) had deep links to Maoist ideology. Referring to a recent CPI(M) Politburo statement on Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh, he said, “Maoists are their creation. When they are killed, the Politburo issues statements and Maya cries. These people never stood for public welfare.”

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Deb said, “The grandson of the Prime Minister who destroyed the Constitution now parades with its copy but doesn’t even know how many pages it has.”

He also accused both the Congress and Communists of distorting history and neglecting Tripura’s royal legacy. “During Communist rule, Tripura’s kings were erased from textbooks. The syllabus was politically manipulated to keep people ignorant,” he alleged.

Concluding his speech, Deb warned against forgetting historical truths. “If we forget our history, our identity will disappear. That was their motive—to erase Tripura’s cultural and historical consciousness.”