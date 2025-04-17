Tripura Lok Sabha MP and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress, Congress, and CPIM of engaging in vote bank politics by spreading misinformation about the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

Addressing the media, Deb asserted that the Act was introduced to empower poor Muslims by ensuring greater transparency in Waqf property management. “Opposition parties are misleading the people to protect their own vote banks. They don’t care about the traditions or the real needs of the country’s people,” he said.

Slamming the Congress, Deb said it only believes in "family rule" and has no vision beyond dynastic politics. He added that those criticizing the Act are ignoring its core objective — to bring reform and accountability in Waqf institutions.

Deb’s remarks come amid a political divide on the amended law, with some groups supporting it as a reformist move while others allege it encroaches upon minority rights.



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