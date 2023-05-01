Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb has lashed CPIM for their false claims on the crisis of food, water and medical treatment in rural areas and said that their statement is hackneyed jargon and stereotyped blaster.

Deb who is also former Chief Minister of the state has said that CPIM has never wanted development in the state and has created an atmosphere of deprivation.

“What CPIM has said about lack of food, water and treatment, all are hackneyed jargon. Till their last breath, they will repeat it and so they are now nowhere. They don't want any development. What they are saying now, they said it 25 years ago also”, he said.

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He said that CPIMs are now nowhere and have no acceptance and that is why they are surviving somehow with the help of Congress.

Deb further spoke about the mega health camp which he organized in three districts of the state.

“As an MP I have many responsibilities in Tripura and in Haryana too. BJP has decided to hold a Health camp by MPs in the areas. And so I have organized mega health camps in three districts. The state government has also helped me. The health camps were held in West District, Khowai and in South district in which around 2946 patients participated in the camp”, he told reporters.

“Tripura's health depth has improved after this government came. Starting from PHCs, CHCs and state hospitals also developed. In the coming days also we will do the same camps”, he said.