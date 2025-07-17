Tripura mulls pre-marriage registration to curb child marriage: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday announced that the state government is considering a new policy requiring marriage registration before the actual ceremony as a measure to prevent child marriages.

Speaking at an awareness event under the Drug-Free India Campaign at Gandhigram Higher Secondary School in Bamutia block, Dr. Saha said the initiative aims to enforce age-appropriate marriages through stricter documentation.

Highlighting the seriousness of child marriage, the Chief Minister stressed the need for collective responsibility in raising awareness. “Everyone should come forward to stop child marriage. One girl from the minority community was even awarded by the President of India for opposing her own child marriage—others should draw inspiration from her,” he noted.



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Under the proposed reform, birth certificates would be mandatory to verify age, ensuring that girls are at least 18 and boys 21 before registering for marriage. Dr. Saha said the reform will encourage a legal framework before social ceremonies.

Addressing another critical issue, Dr. Saha said many influential individuals are involved in the drug trade for profit but warned that the law will catch up with them. “No one involved in drug trafficking will be spared. We are pursuing a zero-tolerance policy,” he asserted.

Dr. Saha said that although Tripura had no major addiction issues in the past, the problem had worsened over the last four decades. However, the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have prioritized tackling the drug menace through continuous monitoring and strict enforcement.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of awareness campaigns in shaping a future free from both drugs and child marriage.