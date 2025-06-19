In a progressive move aimed at tackling rising health concerns among youth, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday announced that the state government is considering introducing chapters on Sex Education and HIV/AIDS awareness in the school curriculum from Class 8 to 12.

Speaking at a meeting of the Tripura Legislative Forum on AIDS at the Assembly lobby, Dr. Saha—who also holds the Health portfolio—stressed the urgent need for open and informed dialogue on HIV/AIDS, drug abuse, and reproductive health among students.

“We will soon hold discussions with the Education Department on this proposal. There’s no controversy—this is essential,” Dr. Saha said, emphasising that awareness is key to prevention.



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He added that Tripura’s geographical vulnerability due to its proximity to the Bangladesh border and increased drug inflow makes such interventions all the more critical. Dr. Saha suggested that political leaders use at least five minutes of their public speeches to talk about HIV/AIDS and drug issues, noting that even small efforts can leave a lasting impact.

Dr. Saha highlighted a 132% rise in drug destruction and a 106% increase in drug seizures in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaffirming the state’s zero-tolerance policy on drugs. He also urged legislators to use MLA funds to support HIV/AIDS patients and promote sports and cultural activities to steer youth away from risky behaviour.

“Both boys and girls are being affected. We must protect them—it’s our responsibility,” he said.

Tripura, the first state in India to introduce Red Ribbon Clubs in schools, continues to lead in awareness initiatives. Dr. Saha concluded by urging all stakeholders to stand united in the battle against HIV/AIDS and drug abuse, noting that the virus “sees no political colours and should not be politicised.”