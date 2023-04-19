Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma on April 19 said that the government is contemplating investing around Rs 100 crore for the preservation and development of the culture of indigenous people of the state through the Tribal Research and Cultural Centre.

Addressing a press conference this morning, Debbarma said that construction of a new Tribal Research and Cultural Center is underway on about 10 acres of land at Lembucherra in the Mohanpur sub-division.

“Museum, library, auditorium, and live huts of 19 tribes of the state will be built there”, said Debbarma.



In the press conference, he discussed the developmental work in detail of the Tribal Research and Cultural Centre.

Debbarma also said that a long-term plan has been undertaken to improve the socio-economic status of Tripura's indigenous communities with the funding of the World Bank through the formation of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and rubber clusters.

“Special emphasis will be given to improving education, communication, and quality of life in the 12 aspirational blocks of the state. For this, a project called Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Sustainable Service Delivery Project (TRESP) is being outlined. As a result, about 75 thousand families will benefit”, said the minister.

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