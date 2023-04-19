Tripura transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday met Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw and flagged important issues and problems related to the railway communication system of Tripura.

Sources said that Minister Chowdhury wrote that today he met Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Department in New Delhi today and wished him Bengali New Year.

He further informed that Transport Minister Chowdhury during the meeting informed the Union Railway Minister about some important issues and problems related to the railway communication system of Tripura.

Also Read: Tripura government directs district magistrates to take precautionary measures for heat wave

“He sought the Union Minister's intervention and necessary help to resolve all the issues and problems related to the railway communication system of Tripura. Union Railway Minister has carefully and very patiently listened to the issues raised by Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and agreed with the rationale of the demands which was placed by Minister Chowdhury. Realizing the importance of the demands, the Union Minister of Railways assured to take appropriate action soon”, the source said.

Earlier on Tuesday the minister met, the Union Minister of Food, Consumer Affairs, Industries, and Commerce, Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and held a conversation on various matters related to the Department of Food and Consumer Affairs of Tripura in detail.