Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed on Thursday that the department is contemplating creating a calendar for holding district-wise meetings with all market committees to maintain the price of essential products and improve coordination.

Chowdhury, who is also the tourism minister, said this during a state-level review meeting of the food and civil supplies department.

“Today we are holding a review meeting along with officials from across the state to review the work of the department and the Public Distribution System (PDS). Due to a rail derailment in Badarpur, we faced fuel issues, but after three days, petrol has started entering the state, and by tonight the issue will be resolved. From December, Rabi Season paddy will be procured. In the meeting, we will discuss all matters related to our department,” he said.



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On the issue of price rises, the minister stated that items like onions or potatoes do not come under the Food Department or PDS items.

“However, the sub-divisional administration is keeping a close eye and conducting raids. Potato and onion are agricultural products, but we have responsibilities too. During the raids, food department officials also participate to help control the price rise, and we will discuss it. Not only in Agartala but across the state, the department is conducting raids against black marketing and imposing fines on traders involved in black marketing. Some product prices have increased due to flooding, which hampers production, requiring us to import vegetables from Meghalaya, Assam, and West Bengal. If you compare prices, they are higher in Tripura due to transportation costs. We want to control the price of these products,” he said.

He further informed that in the coming days, the state government and department plan to create a district-wise calendar to hold meetings with market secretaries, presidents, officials, and ration shop dealers to maintain coordination and synchronization.

“To control the price rise of essential items, we must unmask those involved in black marketing,” he added.