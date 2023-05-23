In a significant move aimed at boosting the tourism sector of Tripura, the Tourism Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, met with the legendary former captain of the Indian Cricket team, Sourav Ganguly, to discuss the possibility of making him the brand ambassador for promoting tourism in the state.

Expressing his thoughts on Facebook, Minister Sushanta emphasized the need for extensive promotion and effective branding to showcase Tripura's tourism potential to the entire world.

On Facebook, Minister Sushanta wrote to promote Tripura tourism before the whole world it needs a lot of promotion and proper branding and for that, we need a popular brand ambassador who is known all over the world.

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“Who could be a more popular personality than our beloved dada Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, to promote Tripura's tourism to the world? As a part of this plan I met former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly at his residence in Behala of West Bengal to have a courtesy meeting with him as well as an important meeting to discuss various issues related to this matter”, he said.

The minister further said that during the meeting they discussed various issues related to the development of tourism in Tripura in a constructive long discussion in a very cordial atmosphere.



“I hope Dada will respond to our request despite his busy schedule and very soon we will get positive results of today's meeting with Sourav Ganguly”, he added.

This initiative to appoint Sourav Ganguly as the brand ambassador for Tripura's tourism sector is expected to contribute significantly to the growth and popularity of the state as a vibrant tourist destination. With the active involvement and endorsement of such an esteemed personality, Tripura's unique cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality are poised to capture the attention of travellers from around the world, firmly placing the state on the global tourism map.

In today's meeting, Uttam Kumar Chakma, Secretary of Tripura Government Tourism Department, and Tapan Kumar Das, Director of the Department, were present.