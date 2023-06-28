Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 27 said that the state government is mulling opening drug rehabilitation centres in all districts of the state.

During a State Level Seminar on Fixation on Ceiling Price under NLEM 2022 at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala, he also announced the government's plans to set up drug rehabilitation centres in all districts of the state.

The Chief Minister said that some unscrupulous traders who, under the guise of selling licensed medicines, engage in the sale of prohibited drugs behind their shops, solely driven by the desire for increased profits.



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“This detrimental practice has had a destructive impact on successive generations. Everyone has to closely scrutinize these dishonest traders and raise their voices against them. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Chief Ministers of various states in Guwahati and Haryana to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against these banned drugs. In these meetings he gave clear orders to take strict action against illicit drugs”, he said.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister shared that the state government's efforts to combat drugs have resulted in the seizure and destruction of the second-largest quantity of illicit drugs in North-East India in recent times. However, the government remains proactive and determined to reduce drug usage.

“However, the state government is not sitting quietly. The government is constantly trying to reduce the use of drugs. Drugs are entering the state from Myanmar through neighbouring states and finally, a large part of them is going to Bangladesh. Awareness should be created among the common people to stop them from coming. It will be difficult to stop the use of drugs until the common people are aware of it. The state has de-addiction centres, but the state government is planning to establish de-addiction centres in each district”, he said.