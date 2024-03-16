Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Friday distributed portfolios among the newly inducted Minister and Minister of State from Tipra Motha.

Earlier, on March 08, Tipra Motha which was the principal opposition political party in Tripura, joined the BJP government with the swearing in of MLA Animesh Debbarma as cabinet minister while another MLA of the party Brishaketu Debbara took oath as Minister of State.



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On Friday, the state government sources confirmed India Today NE that Animesh Debbarma who is cabinet minister, was given charges of Forest, General Administration (Printing and Stationery) and ⁠Science, Technology and Environment while Brishaketu will look after Industry and commerce which was the department of BJP Minister Santana Chakma.

When connected with Animesh Debbarma, he however denied having such information.