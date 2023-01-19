The election commission has taken note of the instances of violence in the state in the run-up to the polls. Briefing media persons in Agartala today, CEO Kiran Gitte called upon political parties to take proper permission before rallies and strictly follow the route agreed upon.

Meanwhile, the Tripura CEO also clarified that there is no political angle to the killing of a Tipra Motha worker at Kamalpur in the Dhalai district.

Further, the CEO also urged people to not give political colour to things at this time.

On the other hand, Tripura Police arrested four persons on the night of January 18, for allegedly killing a 44- year old man who was a supporter of TIPRA Motha.

Also Read: Tripura: TIPRA Motha Chief meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; says no alliance talks without written assurance

The incident took place at Bamancherra area in Kamalpur sub-division under Dhalai district when the deceased identified as Pranajit Namasudra (44) a TIPRA Motha worker was returning home in his four-wheeler.

Sources from Tripura Police told India Today NE that the miscreants has allegedly stopped the vehicle of Pranait at the Bamancherra area, where the miscreants dragged him out of the vehicle and assaulted him with sharp weapons

"Soon after the incident, a large contingent of police rushed to the spot, rescued the victim in critical condition and rushed him to Kamalpur hospital. After preliminary treatment doctor referred him to Kulal hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The police have also claimed that the incident took place following previous enmity. However, the police have said that the situation is peaceful.