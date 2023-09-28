Tripura Police on Wednesday night arrested one person and seized a pistol, live ammunition and cannabis from his possession in the Sidhai area under the West District of Tripura.

Police sources said that in a significant operation conducted on Wednesday night, Tripura Police intercepted a suspicious vehicle based on a tip-off received by the Sidhai police station.



Also Read: Tripura: National School of Drama to set up campus in Ranirbazar

“The subsequent search yielded a startling discovery, as a cache of illegal items including a pistol, nine rounds of ammunition, and approximately 4 kilograms of ganja were recovered. The suspect, identified as Ranjan Debbarma, a resident of Abhicharan area under Lefunga police station in Sidhai area, was taken into custody”, said police.