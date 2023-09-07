Tripura Police on September 6, arrested one person and seized contraband items worth Rs 5 lakh near Charipara area located along the Indo-Bangladesh Border, in the outskirt of Agartala city.

Speaking on the issue, West District Superintendent of Police, Kiran Kumar informed that they have seized around 65 gram of Heroin and 900 Yaba Tablets.

“Based on a specific information that one Milan Miah a resident of Charipara area located near the Ind-Bangladesh Border, in the outskirt of Agartala, has kept storage of narcotics substances and also selling it. Soon we have received the information, Police personnel led by Officer-in charge of Amtali Police station, Ranjit Debnath and other police and TSR personnel along with BSF personnel, we carried out a raid in his house and seized 62 grams of heroin, 900 yaba tablets and 5000 empty vials were seized. The market value would be around Rs 5 lakh”, said the SP.

He also said that he will produce before the court today seeking police remand for interrogation.

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