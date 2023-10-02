Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seva and commitment towards public welfare, the voters from opposition parties continue to join BJP in Tripura.

“The Modi wave is being seen everywhere in the state. Voters from the opposition camp continued to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in various parts of Tripura, inspired by the determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s service and ideals of public welfare. This picture is observed everywhere in the state,” said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha said that the people of this state can now easily realize that real development and good governance are possible only with a BJP government.

Around 700 voters who defected from CPIM, Congress, and other parties were welcomed by the Chief Minister into the Bharatiya Janata Party during a massive gathering held at Kalyani in Agartala under the Banamalipur assembly constituency on October 01.

“Common people always want peace and harmony. During the CPIM regime, only Congress was the opposition party. But Congress has deprived the common people and broken their trust. In 2014 when PM Modi came into power, people understood how to run a government for development. Then, under his leadership, BJP formed the government in 2018,” said Dr. Saha.

He mentioned that during the 2023 election, the BJP leaders, including the CM himself, urged the people not to be involved in any kind of violence, and the election was held peacefully, leading to BJP coming into power again.

“We want to be free from any scientific rigging, which CPIM did during their tenure. Even the by-election was held in a peaceful way,” he added.

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