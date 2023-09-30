Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on September 30 said that comprehensive measures have been implemented to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming festivals and informed that on October 5 he will hold a meeting with Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh in New Delhi.



Minister Nath emphasized the significance of Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, and Kali Puja as major festivals celebrated by people of all faiths in the state.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the power department in this regard.



He said that power demands in 2021, the highest demand for electricity, 327 megawatts, was recorded during the peak hours from Saptami to Dasami. In 2022, the demand peaked at 332 megawatts on the fifth day.



"Considering all factors, it is anticipated that the demand will reach 380 megawatts during this year's peak hours. Presently, there is a stock of 300 MW, and the additional 80 MW has been secured. Consequently, there will be a slight reduction in the power supply to Bangladesh," stated Minister Nath.



He also addressed an ongoing issue with the third unit of the Rukhya power plant, stating, "The matter is almost resolved. Some final touches remain. I will be heading to Delhi on October 5 to meet with Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh to address the issue. Meetings were held on September 13 to ensure the smooth functioning of the electricity service. Subsequently, a follow-up meeting took place on Friday. All tasks will be concluded by October 10."

He further informed that adequate transformers have been strategically positioned at all locations.



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