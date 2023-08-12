Ahead of the upcoming by-election in Tripura's two Assembly Constituencies, the opposition political parties including TIPRA Motha, CPIM, and Congress held a close-door meeting to discuss the roadmap for opposition unity.

Speaking on the issue, Leader of Opposition and Tipra Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma said, "I lack decision-making authority within the party. My role involved attending to the viewpoints of CPIM and Congress leaders concerning opposition unity. My upcoming responsibility entails conveying the suggestions of Congress and CPIM leaders to my party superiors, ensuring the coherence of the opposition front. The primary objective of the meeting revolves around averting any division in the opposition's voting strength".

According to Debbarma, the results of the 2023 general election made the voters' wishes clear, but due to some electoral miscalculations, the BJP retained power.

Meanwhile, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha said, "The meeting was the beginning of opposition unity ahead of the by-election.

According to Saha, no political party desires to participate in the political competition individually, because it might benefit the BJP and a cohesive opposition could significantly impact the ruling party's dynamics.

"By implementing a carefully thought-out plan with manageable risks, it's possible to challenge the BJP's success in multiple constituencies", he said

He further informed that in the coming days, more talks will be held on the issue.

During the meeting CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, and senior CPIM leader Manik Dey were present.

Also read: Tripura: 'British introduced the 'divide and rule' strategy, which we must reject', says CM Saha