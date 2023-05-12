The National Lok Adalat will sit on May 13 for the disposal of 11,346 cases across the state.

Sources said that apart from the Tripura High Court, these Lok Adalats will sit on public holidays in all district and sub-divisional court premises of the state. A total of 11,346 cases will be taken up for disposal in 66 benches of this Lok Court.

Out of these 11, 346 cases, there are 5070 cases related to pre-litigation disputes and 6276 cases pending in court. 4393 cases related to payment of bank loans in Lok Adalat, 292 cases related to motor accident compensation, 08 cases related to consumer court, 677 cases related to unpaid bills of telecommunications corporation, 5576 cases related to arbitrable criminal disputes, 219 cases related to marital disputes, bounced checks (NI Act) 97 cases, 34 other civil cases, 21 contempt cases and 12 land acquisition cases will be taken up for disposal.

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A bench will sit in the Tripura High Court. 80 cases will be taken up for disposal on this bench. A maximum of 11 benches of Lok Adalat will sit on Agartala court premises.

Notices have already been given to both parties in the case. There will be a help desk on the court premises to help the citizens. Paralegal volunteers will assist people who have been served notices at the court premises.

Tripura State Legal Service Authority Member Secretary Data Mohan Jamatia has requested all concerned to take advantage of case settlement quickly and without legal expenses.