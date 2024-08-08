The three-tier Panchayat election in Tripura, which started at 7 AM this morning, has recorded over 30 per cent voter turnout till 12 PM.

Speaking with India Today NE, an official from the Tripura State Election Commission said that in Tripura’s three-tier panchayat system, there are a total of 6,909 seats, including Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zila Parishads.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already won 4,805 seats uncontested.

In Tripura, there are 6,370 seats in Gram Panchayats, 423 seats in Panchayat Samitis, and 116 seats under Zila Parishads.



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The total number of voters is 12,94,153, including 6,58,445 males, 6,35,597 females, and 11 others. The total number of polling stations is 2,650.

“The election is now taking place in 2,102 seats. The voting process started at 7 AM. Till 10 AM, we have recorded a 24.97% voter turnout, and we are compiling the rest of the data,” said the official.

He mentioned that the commission has received some complaints of sporadic incidents in some areas, which were resolved immediately by the security and Returning officers.

“The administration has taken strict security measures to ensure a peaceful voting process. I've instructed all personnel to contact me immediately if any problems arise. Over 10,000 state security forces, including Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and 30 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), have been deployed to conduct the panchayat polls peacefully,” he added.