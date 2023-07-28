Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on July 28 said that the people of the state are expressing overwhelming satisfaction with the state government's initiatives and its schemes, proving their wholehearted support for the double-engine government.

Addressing Labhyarti Sanmelan at Dhanpur Assembly Constituency, the Chief Minister said that the government is committed to addressing the basic problems of the people.

“I have spoken with the beneficiaries here, and they expressed their happiness with the government's schemes they have received. They shared their positive experiences and the benefits they have received from both state and centrally-sponsored schemes. After listening to them, I can confidently say that the people of Dhanpur and the entire state are genuinely content with the state government's efforts, which proves their wholehearted support for the double-engine government. Our government is dedicated to resolving the fundamental issues faced by the people,” said Dr Saha.



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He further mentioned that during the financial years 2023-24, a significant amount of funds have been allocated for infrastructure development to attract investors.

“Approximately 99% of the people who met me sought help for health issues, which is why we have allocated Rs 69 crores for the 'Mukhyamantri Jana Arogya Yojana.' Additionally, we have decided to establish drug rehabilitation centres in all the districts and open four new motor stands. Transport commissioner offices will also be set up. Furthermore, around Rs 30 crores have been allocated for the development of Janajati communities," said the Chief Minister.

He informed that the state government has taken a decision and sent a proposal to the Central government to rename the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as Tipra Territorial Council (TTC) for the benefit of the indigenous people.

“In our budget, we have emphasized the development of the tribal communities. The progress made during the Pre and Post Modi era will be a subject of research. Prime Minister Modi has brought significant development to the Northeast, which was neglected by previous governments. Our Tripura government is also committed to working transparently, and this has earned us the support of the people. We are dedicated to uplifting the most marginalized individuals in society," added the Chief Minister.