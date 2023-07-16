Slamming Congress and CPIM for their dark rule in Tripura, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on July 16 said that people have come out from such misrule after BJP formed the government.

Speaking at a significant gathering in the 8-Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency, his own constituency, Dr. Saha welcomed the 1309 voters who had recently joined the BJP, expressing his gratitude for their support.

"I want to welcome the people who have joined the BJP today. The senior members have stated that never in the past has such a massive gathering taken place in the 8 Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency. This shows that when you work for people, their support naturally follows. Previously, we have witnessed the MLA from this assembly who behaved as if they knew everything. They changed parties around four times, akin to the life cycle of cockroaches. Unfortunately, people believed in them, but this cycle will likely continue in the future as well. They were merely focused on obtaining an election ticket," Saha added.

He further emphasized that in the past, the people had no alternative as the only options were the CPI(M), who were known for engaging in acts of terrorism, rape, murder, and suppressing democracy.

"They engaged in all of these activities during their 35-year rule. The only other option at that time was the Congress party, and people believed in them as well. However, they failed to deliver for the people. The last 35 years were marked by a culture of murder, violence, terrorism, rape, and so on. Fortunately, the people have now emerged from this culture," the Tripura Chief Minister said.

Saha also stated that the Congress and CPIM parties are frustrated because the people are no longer supporting them.

"Their MLAs were elected to the assembly to solve the people's problems, but instead, they exhibited unruly behavior. In 1977 and 1978, we witnessed the consequences of CPIM's 35-year rule. While there was a coalition government consisting of Congress-TUJS for five years, what we observed was a continuation of rape, murder, violence, arson, and similar acts as previously perpetrated by the CPIM," explained the CM.

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