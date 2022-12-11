Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, on December 11, said that the people of Tripura taught CPI(M) a lesson who dreamt of ruling the state for 100 years.

''They (CPIM) thought they would remain in power for 100 years. However, the people of the state taught them a lesson in the 2018 elections,'' Deb said while speaking at a party meeting organized in the Hrishyamukh area under the South Tripura district.

He further said that voters in the state are aware of the political scenario and this is the reason that parties that have no future have been kept aside by the people.

Deb further claimed that the Congress and CPIM are two sides of the same coin and with the BJP's entry into the scene, the political landscape was charged as people saw a ray of hope in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and uprooted the 25 years of rule of the left party in the state.

''CPI(M) was under the impression that it will remain in power for hundred years assuming there is no opposition,'' he added.

The incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Deb also said that, unlike CPI(M), the saffron party does not discriminate among beneficiaries based on political colour.

Besides attacking the left government, Deb also inaugurated a scholarship program in memory of senior journalist Pranab Sarkar's mother Lilabati Debi.

In November this year, Deb while launching a scathing attack on CPI(M) had also said that exploitation, oppression, and extortions were the achievements of the then-Left Front government in Tripura.

“Instead of the all-round development of Tripura, the main objective of communists was individual self-interest. But, BJP has successfully implemented several schemes for the all-around economic development of the state as well as rural livelihood development. To deliver the benefits of the project, the government has been working above all constraints. Under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is only possible for the BJP to build a better and prosperous future. And for CPIM, exploitation, oppression, and extortions were the achievements in the state”, Deb had claimed.

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