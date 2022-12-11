Tripura Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Ray faced humiliation on December 10 during a function held in the presence of guests from outside the state, called 'Ashtalakshmi Santu Bichar Sammelan', organized for the development of tourism in the state.

The meeting was interrupted twice during the minister's speech with an additional goof up with the address and timing of the event leaving the guests shocked at the management of the organizers.

An academic session on the Development of Tourism in Tripura was scheduled at Rabindra Centenary Bhawan on December 10 and the session titled Ashtalakshmi Bichar Conference was to be held in the afternoon at around 2:30 pm.

Eventually, the event organizers who belonged from outside the state goofed up with the address and timing as mentioned in the invitation leading to a chaotic situation for the dignitaries and ministers who arrived at the venue.

The speakers in the session titled 'North Eastern India: Pilgrimage and Tourism Potential' where state Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Sambit Patra, Gangadhar Krishnan, Morningstar Khongthou, and Prof. Venu Panth were invited as special guests and speakers.

On reaching Rabindra Bhawan it was told that the event was being held at a hotel and not at the Bhawan as printed in the invitation card which caused a harrowing experience for the guests, the dignitaries reached the hotel as informed by the officials of the Bhawan, where the event apparently started 45 minutes late.

However, after ten minutes of the meeting, the hotel authorities returned and asked everyone, including the minister, to leave because the entire lobby was booked in advance for a wedding.

Notably, the Ministry of Tourism and the State Tourism Corporation have provided funding for the Amarvani Event Foundation, a private non-governmental organization from outside the state, to promote North East India's tourism potential.

The manner in which a state minister was denigrated during this discussion meeting on tourism promotion demonstrates how much the unknown outside the state organization can advance the state's tourism industry.

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