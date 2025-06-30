Tripura plans dedicated power supply for hospitals, unveils Rs 10.7 crore sub-station in Ranirbazar

In a move aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced that the state government is actively considering the provision of a dedicated electricity supply to hospitals to ensure uninterrupted services during power outages.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new 33 kV Sub-Station at Ranirbazar under the Majlishpur Assembly constituency, the Minister said the ₹10.70 crore facility was built under the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP). The new sub-station is expected to significantly improve power distribution in the region.

Minister Nath highlighted the substantial strides made in the state’s power sector since 2018, noting that Tripura’s electricity consumers have increased from 7 lakh to 10.31 lakh in just seven years. “In 35 years, previous governments set up only 12 sub-stations, while we have built 20 in the last seven years alone,” he said.

He also noted key upgrades in infrastructure:

132 kV lines extended from 485 km to 986 km

33 kV sub-stations increased from 42 to 74



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11 kV sub-stations rose from 16,821 to 21,598

Underground cabling expanded from 95 km to 571 km

Prepaid meters now at 1,61,700

Smart meters installed: 71,946

Tripura primarily generates power using natural gas, but with depleting gas and coal reserves, the state is now shifting focus toward solar energy, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s green energy vision.

On power theft, Nath said the department is preparing to deploy drone technology to detect illegal connections, commonly known as "hook lines." He stressed the need for public cooperation in eliminating such practices that burden legitimate consumers.

The minister also outlined plans for live-line maintenance, which allows technicians to repair faults without cutting power supply. Hospitals such as Jirania Hospital will soon receive uninterrupted, standalone power lines, with similar measures to be extended to other medical facilities across the state.

“We are thinking differently now, prioritising service, technology, and people’s welfare,” Nath concluded, asserting that past governments failed to adequately develop the power sector.