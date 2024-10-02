Tripura Transport Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, announced on Tuesday that the state government is considering introducing Ola and Uber services at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala.

The Minister shared this update after inaugurating a Prepaid Taxi Counter and distributing uniforms to Prepaid Taxi and Auto Rickshaw Drivers at the new terminal building of MBB Airport.

"Every day, nearly 4,000 passengers use MBB Airport for departures and arrivals. The reputation of our state is closely tied to the services provided by taxi and auto drivers. Last year, a prepaid counter was set up, but it had to be discontinued. Passengers, who initially had a positive mindset upon arriving, often faced poor service, which led to dissatisfaction.

However, after discussions with all of you, the issue has been resolved. To ensure better service for airport passengers, we have relaunched this prepaid auto counter. The provision of uniforms is to instill a sense of self-respect among drivers. Since January, we have also been running a trial of the prepaid taxi service," said the Minister.

Looking ahead, Minister Chowdhury stated that the state government plans to introduce Ola and Uber services at MBB Airport for passengers' convenience.

"We are planning to introduce Ola and Uber services at the airport. Many drivers have expressed concerns, but I encourage you to buy vehicles and register with Ola or Uber. Our first priority is the people of our state. Like in other airports across the country, we will ensure the availability of Ola and Uber services here. It’s important that we treat passengers from other states well, as poor behaviour can negatively impact the image of our state," he added.



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Tripura Transport Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, announced on Tuesday that the state government is considering introducing Ola and Uber services at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala.

The Minister shared this update after inaugurating a Prepaid Taxi Counter and distributing uniforms to Prepaid Taxi and Auto Rickshaw Drivers at the new terminal building of MBB Airport.

"Every day, nearly 4,000 passengers use MBB Airport for departures and arrivals. The reputation of our state is closely tied to the services provided by taxi and auto drivers. Last year, a prepaid counter was set up, but it had to be discontinued. Passengers, who initially had a positive mindset upon arriving, often faced poor service, which led to dissatisfaction.

However, after discussions with all of you, the issue has been resolved. To ensure better service for airport passengers, we have relaunched this prepaid auto counter. The provision of uniforms is to instil a sense of self-respect among drivers. Since January, we have also been running a trial of the prepaid taxi service," said the Minister.

Looking ahead, Minister Chowdhury stated that the state government plans to introduce Ola and Uber services at MBB Airport for passengers' convenience.

"We are planning to introduce Ola and Uber services at the airport. Many drivers have expressed concerns, but I encourage you to buy vehicles and register with Ola or Uber. Our first priority is the people of our state. Like in other airports across the country, we will ensure the availability of Ola and Uber services here. It’s important that we treat passengers from other states well, as poor behaviour can negatively impact the image of our state," he added.