Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18 inaugurated Agartala Government Dental College which recently go the approval of the Dental Council of India.

''Today Tripura has its Dental College. Now, one can become a doctor in Tripura itself,'' said PM Modi while addressing a mass gathering at Vivekananda Maidan.

Besides Dental College, PM Modi also inaugurated multiple projects.

Prime Minister Modi also apologized for his delayed arrival and said he is blessed to be here in the state.

He further said that Tripura is now becoming the gateway of international trade way for NE and the rest of the country.

''Our focus is on the all-round development of Tripura. Projects launched today will give a fillip to the state's growth trajectory,'' he added.

Notably, the approval came a day after the Dental Medical Council conducted an inspection on December 12 and 13 and submitted a report to the country's health ministry on December 14.

Dental College will have 50 seats and will function under the Tripura Central University of the 50 seats, 15 per cent seats will be reserved for the central pool while 7/8 seats will go for northeastern states and the left-out seats will be reserved for the students of Tripura.

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