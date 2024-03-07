In another groundbreaking development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the third Integrated Check Post located in Sabroom, South District of Tripura on March 9 virtually.

With the inauguration of this Integrated Check Post, Tripura will have three ICPs, including Agartala-Akahura at Agartala in the West District, Srimantapur in Sonamura in Sepahijala District, and Sabroom ICP in the South District.

Sources from the Tripura government stated that a preliminary meeting was recently held regarding the inauguration of the ICP at Sabroom, located near the Indo-Bangladesh Maitri Setu.



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"PM Modi will inaugurate a series of programs in Northeast, and during his visit, he will virtually inaugurate the Integrated Check Post located near the Indo-Bangladesh Maitri Setu at Sabroom in the South District on March 9. A preliminary meeting was conducted, and we are awaiting further details," said the source.

He added that during the inauguration, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha along with his cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament from both houses, including Rebati Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, Chief Secretary of Tripura JK Sinha, and Land Ports Authority of India’s Chairman Aditya Mishra, are likely to be present on the spot.