The Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha, called upon the people to embrace yoga as a means of self-discovery, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts that have led to global recognition of yoga, deeply rooted in Indian philosophy.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a two-day national seminar on yoga, health, and happiness at the MBB Auditorium, Tripura University.

During his address, CM Dr. Saha mentioned that International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21st following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call at the United Nations General Assembly on December 11th, 2014, to declare this day as such.

“I believe that yoga is not merely an exercise; it is the philosophy of our country. Understanding 'who am I' is crucial. Through yoga, you can comprehend this meaning. Often, we talk, we move, we read, but we fail to truly know ourselves. Yoga helps us understand ourselves. It aids in the development of the body, mind, and intellect. This is the essence of practicing yoga," said Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister praised the young boys and girls of Tripura who practice yoga, bringing recognition to the state both nationally and internationally.

Encouraging everyone to practice yoga, Dr. Saha mentioned that Prime Minister Modi would participate in yoga from the United States on International Yoga Day.

He lauded the Prime Minister's leadership, stating that India and the world are progressing under his guidance.

“Prime Minister, who will be in America on International Yoga Day and will participate in yoga from there. Our Prime Minister provides us with guidance every day, and through his leadership, India and the world are progressing and India have been recognized by the entire world only because of PM Modi," added the Chief Minister.

Assuring prompt action, the Chief Minister addressed the issues faced by Tripura Central University, including faculty shortages.

“The Vice-Chancellor has highlighted the problems faced by the University, including the scarcity of faculty. Our government will take necessary action to resolve these issues. We aspire for Tripura University to be recognized across India. Several other universities have expressed their interest in establishing branches in our state, and I am confident that Tripura will become an educational hub in the near future," Saha added.

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