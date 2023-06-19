The General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Janajati Morcha (BJJM) Devid Debbarma in Tripura asserted that the Tipra Motha party would soon face a significant leadership crisis and claimed that by the time of the Lok Sabha elections, the Tipra Motha would be devoid of members, leaving only elected representatives.

Bharatiya Janata Janajati Morcha (BJJM) is the tribal wing of the ruling BJP in Tripura.

The statement of the Debbarma came after around 14 prominent leaders of the Tipra Motha party joined BJP recently.

“Tipra Motha is facing a leadership crisis and people believe in development. The party had prioritized personal gain over developmental work upon joining the treasury bench. The tribal people trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tribal community has come to realize that the BJP is the only party capable of delivering genuine development, without resorting to empty promises”, said Devid while speaking with India Today NE.

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The General Secretary emphasized that real development would foster true unity, transcending mere superficial demands.

“Instead of making demands, people should join the BJP and actively participate in serving the community and resolving their problems. The tribal people have understood that the BJP can only work for real development and no other party can do anything without giving fake promises”, said Devid.

He confidently predicted that more members from the Tipra Motha party would soon join BJP, ultimately resulting in a situation where only elected representatives from Motha would remain by the time the Lok Sabha elections arrive.

“In coming days more people are ready to join BJP as they want development and by Lok Sabha election the Tipra Motha would be devoid of members and workers, leaving only elected representatives”, he added.