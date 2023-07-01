Tripura Police has arrested the mastermind behind an abduction case that took place on June 30 in Agartala city.

The arrested person identified as Pintu Roy of Khowai district was arrested for abducting a man following alleged business issues.

Pintu Roy is said to be an active BJP worker in the Khowai district.



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Police sources said that in response to Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha's stern directive issued on Friday, emphasizing the need for swift action regarding the abduction incident in the North Gate area of Agartala, the Tripura Police has successfully arrested the main culprit from Khowai.

"The distressing event unfolded on Friday when an individual named Shyamal Deb was abducted in the aforementioned locality. Upon receiving this information, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) promptly instructed the police force to expedite efforts in locating and rescuing the victim, while arresting the principal perpetrator responsible for this act", said Police.

In line with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha's instructions, the Tripura Police, under the leadership of Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Khowai, diligently carried out their duties, resulting in the arrest of the mastermind behind the incident, identified as Pintu Roy.