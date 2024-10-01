Tripura Police on Tuesday arrested a person and seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 lakh from Champaknagar in West Tripura District.

Speaking on the matter, West Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Kiran Kumar, stated that at the Champaknagar Naka checking point under the Jirania Sub-division of West Tripura District, police detained a man based on intelligence reports.

"We had received information that an individual was transporting a large cache of contraband. Acting on this tip-off, we intercepted the vehicle. Upon searching it, we seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 lakh.

The driver, Ranjit Das (27), a resident of Kadamtala in the North District, was arrested. We will present him before the court to seek police remand for further investigation," he added.



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