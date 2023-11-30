The Tripura Police have achieved significant success against drug peddlers, experiencing an increase in arrests in the Sepahijala district in 2023 compared to 2022.

Sepahijala district shares a major part of its border with neighboring Bangladesh, and most drug dealers use this district for smuggling purposes.

Speaking on the issue, Sepahijala district Superintendent of Police, Bogati Jagadeeswar Reddy, stated that the number of registered cases in 2022 was 596, whereas in 2023, the number stood at 630 until November.

Highlighting the administration's crackdown on drug dealers, the SP mentioned that the crackdown resulted in a nearly 15 percent increase in NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases, rising from 100 in 2022 to 114 until November 2023.

“Furthermore, various anti-narcotics operations in Sepahijala district led to the seizure of approximately 69,000 units of drugs such as cough syrup in 2022. In 2023, the police confiscated 1.12 lakh banned cough syrup bottles worth approximately 8 crores,” said the SP.

Yaba tablets, which numbered around 1 lakh 33 thousand in 2022, increased to about 2 lakh 13 thousand in 2023.

“Simultaneously, there is an ongoing campaign to eradicate ganja plantations throughout the district. As a result, this year, like the previous one, approximately 15 thousand kg of cannabis has been seized, besides destroying 13 lakh ganja plantations till November this year. Similarly, the seizure of brown sugar, another drug, has increased from 157 grams in 2022 to 227 grams this year,” the SP added.

Also read : Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma review preparedness for Meghalaya Games 2024 in Tura