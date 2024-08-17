Tripura Police recovered the body of a 30-year-old housewife from the Ranirkhamar area in West District on Saturday.



Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station, Ranjit Debnath, stated that they received information this morning about a woman's death in the Ranirkhamar area.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and found marks on the neck, leading them to suspect foul play.



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They believe this could be a case of murder. Accordingly, the Forensic Team was called and an investigation was initiated.

The deceased has been identified as Sory Debbarma (30), who lived with her husband.

A towel was found near the body, and the husband, identified as Biswajit Debbarma, has been detained for questioning.