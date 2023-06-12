The Director General of Police (DGP) of Tripura Police, Amitabh Ranjan, on June 12 stated that the police have launched a special investigation aimed at apprehending the notorious drug kingpin and dismantling the entire drug syndicate operating within the state.

Addressing reporters at a blood donation camp, DGP Ranjan highlighted the remarkable achievements of Tripura in combating drug-related crimes.

He said that during a recent meeting with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Tripura emerged as a leading state in terms of the number of drugs seized and subsequently destroyed.

"No other state has exhibited such a concerted effort in eradicating drugs as Tripura has. We are resolute in our determination to curtail the spread of this drug menace within our state. Through collaborative endeavors involving legal measures, community engagement, and awareness campaigns, including plays, we strive to make Tripura a drug-free zone," affirmed the DGP.

When questioned about the apprehension of drug smugglers, DGP Ranjan confirmed that numerous criminals involved in drug trafficking across the state have already been apprehended. Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to diligently monitor the activities of the syndicate and track down the mastermind behind it, with the valuable assistance of the Enforcement Directorate and NCB.

“Tripura Police and TSR are playing a key role in the anti-drug campaign as recently massive caches of drugs were seized. The arrest or dismantling of any drug syndicate or kingpin necessitates a meticulous and thorough investigation to gather substantial evidence. Many criminals were arrested who were involved with drug smuggling across the state. We have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) who is keeping a close eye on the syndicate and on the kingpin with the help of the Enforcement Directorate and NCB. Over the past few months, we have initiated these proactive measures, and we anticipate delivering positive outcomes for the people of Tripura soon," assured the DGP.

On the blood donation, the DGP said, “It is a proud moment that Tripura State Rifles and Tripura Police are making efforts to eradicate the blood crisis from the state”.

Also read: Tripura CM Manik Saha leaves for Delhi to meet PM Modi and Amit Shah