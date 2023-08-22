Tripura has received 262.5 mm of rainfall which was 61 per cent less than the normal rainfall during the current monsoon season.

A pre-monsoon weather report from Tripura has said that based on Indian climatology, the March, April & May months are considered the premonsoon season.

This season is characterized by high temperatures and thunderstorm activity.

“Tripura is the most prone state to thunderstorms and its associated weather Phenomena like lightning, squall, and hailstorms. Tripura has two observatories at Agartala in West District & Kailashahar of Unakoti District under the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Agartala monthly mean numbers of thunder days during March, April & May are 5, 12 & 16 respectively, whereas, in Kailashahar, these numbers are 6,13 & 15 respectively”, the report reads.



Also Read: Tripura: Public movement through 'Maitri Setu' expected to commence from September 1

It said that during this season the highest maximum temperature of 40.0°C and 38.5°C was recorded at Agartala and Kailashahar respectively on 10th May and 14th April of this year.

“The state received less than normal rainfall during the season. Tripura received only 262.5 mm of rainfall which was 61% less than the normal rainfall. The departures of rainfall were -67% and -45% at Agartala and Kailashahar respectively. But the number of thunderstorm days was-24% and -50% to the normal values for both the stations. Three squalls were recorded at Agartala, which was below the normal value”, the report said.

This Pre-monsoon season 2023 received deficient rainfall over Khowai, Unakoti and North Tripura districts whereas rest five districts of Tripura received large deficient rainfall.

Among these Khowai district received the highest rainfall -46% and Sipahijala received the lowest rainfall -76% during this pre-monsoon season.

“During the season, a total of three squalls (6th April, 21st April and 17th May) were recorded at Meteorological Centre, Agartala. Three events have been discussed here, with synoptic features and available Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) products or Satellite imageries”, the report reads.

The report said that the mean monthly Maximum temperatures were much higher than normal in the Last two months of the season whereas almost near normal in the month of March for both stations.

“The number of rainy days was 15 days in Agartala and 22 days in Kailashahar and the number of Thunder days was 25 & 17 for Agartala and Kailashahar respectively” the report added.