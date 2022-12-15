Ahead of the Assembly polls in Tripura, the state Police recovered a grenade outside the Udaipur district court complex this evening, December 15.

While speaking on the issue, Gomati district superintendent of Police Ajit Pratap Singh said, “Near the Udaipur district court complex we have recovered a grenade but was outside the boundary wall. We found the grenade in the debris area. We have cordoned up the area and have informed the forensic team to investigate it. After the team will arrive then only we can say whether it was used or not. But it’s looking like a rusted and old one. We are investigating the matter”.

Also Read: Law and order in NE improved significantly after Modi become PM: Tripura CM

Earlier in November, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha claimed that the law and order situation of the Northeast region has improved significantly after the insurgency has brought under control after Narendra Modi become Prime Minister of India.

The statement of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Saha came after he inaugurated a two-day long 27th Conference of DGPs/IGPs and Heads or CPOs of Northeast eastern states starting November 22.

"Drug menace is a big threat for the Northeastern states. The drugs mainly enter the Northeast region from Myanmar and then by using the route of Mizoram and Assam arrive in Tripura and then it smuggled to Bangladesh. To stop such smuggling of drugs from Myanmar and also the smuggling of cannabis from Tripura to Bangladesh and in other parts of the country discussion will be held in the meeting. After 3 years the DGP/IGP conference of the Northeast region is taking place while in Tripura the conference is happening after 30 years. DGPs of all the North Eastern states along with IGPs and other Central police agencies attending the two-day discussion on all the mater and on the policing system", the CM said.