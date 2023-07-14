In the last three years, as many as 208 minors and 1609 women have gone missing in Tripura while among them a total of 1560 have been rescued by the police and 120 persons have been arrested in these two cases.

A report in Assembly said that from November 1, 2021, to May 31, 2023, a total of 208 minors and 1609 women have gone missing in various police stations. While a complaint of one woman trafficking has been registered during the said period.



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The report further informed that a total of 1560 people have been rescued by the police and 120 accused have been arrested in these two cases.

In another report, it was informed that in the last three years, Tripura has recorded a total of 12 cases of child marriage. In the above 12 cases, 8 accused have been arrested and notices have been issued against them. Charge sheets have been filed in all the above cases.