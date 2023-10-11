Tripura Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping one labour who is a resident of Assam.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Mainul Islam and Zahir Hossain Chowdhury.

Sub-divisional Police Officer of Amtali, Asish Dasgupta said that the victim identified as Jilal Ahmed a mason hailing from Assam's Bazarichara police station was abducted on October 8 from the Badharghat area in Agartala.



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“Following the abduction, the culprits made contact with Ahmed's family, demanding a substantial ransom for his release. Ahmed's family came to Tripura and went to Boxanagar in the Sonamura sub-division of Sepahijala district complying with the abductors' instructions. There, they successfully apprehended Zahir Hossain Chowdhury, delivering him into the custody of Kalamchaura police station in Sonamura. Regrettably, the initial attempt to rescue Ahmed was unsuccessful, prompting his family to knock on the door of Amtali police station which comes under the Badharghat area from where Jilal was kidnapped”, said the SDPO.

Upon receiving the report, Amtali police promptly initiated an investigation and arrested another person identified as Mohammad Mainul Islam from AD Nagar in Agartala city.

“Following interrogation, we have rescued Jilal Ahmed successfully from the Sonamura area”, said the cop.

He further informed that the arrested person Mainul Islam is a resident of Assam and had been living in the AD Nagar area for a long time, while Zahir Hossain Chowdhury's residence is in the Sukantanagar area of Belonia sub-division under Tripura’s South district.